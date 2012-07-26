AirAsia to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air for $80 million

An Air Asia Airbus A320-200 aircraft approaches its parking space at the Low Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Asia’s largest low-cost carrier, AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) has agreed to pay $80 million in cash for full ownership in Indonesia’s Batavia Air, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

AirAsia will buy 76.95 percent stake of Batavia Air this year and the rest by 2013, it said.

Malaysia-based AirAsia will own 49 percent of Batavia Air while its Indonesian unit will control 51 percent in order to comply with Indonesian ownership rules.