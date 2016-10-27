FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
AirAsia Group CEO says good interest in leasing unit sale
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 27, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 10 months ago

AirAsia Group CEO says good interest in leasing unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AirAsia's Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes speaks during a media conference near Changi Airport in Singapore July 9, 2015.Edgar Su

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Asia's biggest budget airline AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) is seeing good interest in the sale of its leasing arm, Asia Aviation Capital (AAC), AirAsia Group's chief executive said on Thursday.

"The information memo went out, and quite a few NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) came back, so there seems to be good interest," Tony Fernandes said on the sidelines of a CAPA aviation summit in Amsterdam.

AirAsia said in August it was considering options for its leasing arm, which it values at around $1 billion, including a potential sale.

Fernandes also said he wanted AirAsiaX (AIRX.KL), the long-haul affiliate of the AirAsia Group, to expand into new long-haul destinations in Europe, the United States and Africa.

"In my view as a shareholder, it's time to put the foot on the pedal," he said.

(This version of the story has been refiled to make clear Fernandes is AirAsia Group CEO)

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.