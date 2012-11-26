AirAsia says has no plans to bid for India's Spicejet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhad AIRA.Kl has dismissed speculation that it is bidding for struggling Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO).

“AirAsia rejects the speculation surrounding our possible expansion in India. These reports are completely incorrect,” AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said in a statement.

“AirAsia has not submitted a bid for the Indian budget carrier, and has no intention of doing so,” he added.