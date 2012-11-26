FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AirAsia says has no plans to bid for India's Spicejet
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 26, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

AirAsia says has no plans to bid for India's Spicejet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhad AIRA.Kl has dismissed speculation that it is bidding for struggling Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO).

“AirAsia rejects the speculation surrounding our possible expansion in India. These reports are completely incorrect,” AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said in a statement.

“AirAsia has not submitted a bid for the Indian budget carrier, and has no intention of doing so,” he added.

Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.