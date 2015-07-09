FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AirAsia shares fall 3 percent on concerns about Indonesia capital rules
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2015 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

AirAsia shares fall 3 percent on concerns about Indonesia capital rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers open a door of an AirAsia ticketing office at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Shares of AirAsia (AIRA.KL) dropped as much as 3 percent in early trade on Thursday, its second day of decline, on investor worries that its Jakarta-based affiliate may be shut down if it does not meet a government-set deadline to raise funds.

Indonesia’s transport ministry said PT Indonesia AirAsia was one of 13 carriers that must repair stretched balance sheets by July 31. AirAsia shares fell as much as 15 percent to a five-year low on Wednesday.

Indonesia AirAsia said in a statement there is no risk to the unit’s operating license and that its level of equity has never been an issue.

On Thursday, the stock was 2.3 percent lower at 1.27 ringgit at 0105GMT while the benchmark index .KLSE was 0.3 percent lower.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.