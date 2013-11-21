FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia sheds nearly 2 percent after third quarter profit fall
November 21, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

AirAsia sheds nearly 2 percent after third quarter profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Air Asia aircraft model 9M-AQB is seen on track at Low Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) airport at Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Shares of AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) shed as much as 1.9 percent on Thursday after reporting a 77.5 percent drop in third-quarter earnings.

AirAsia, which saw earnings slump due to foreign exchange losses on borrowings and pressure to cut fares, fell as low as 2.46 ringgit in early trade. Its biggest rival, Malaysian Airline System (MAS) MASM.KL, was unchanged at 31.5 sen.

As of Wednesday’s close, AirAsia’s shares were down 9.8 percent so far this year compared with a 2.7 percent fall for MAS shares.

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Christopher Cushing

