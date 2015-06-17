AirAsia shares tumble as CEO fund-raising talk cuts no ice

An AirAsia aircraft is seen on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd’s shares skidded as much as 13 percent on Wednesday as founder Tony Fernandes’ claims his firm can raise cash at will failed to convince investors, rattled by a report questioning the Malaysian budget carrier’s accounting.

After its opening slide the stock trimmed losses to close down 6.7 percent, but has fallen nearly 30 percent, hitting five-year lows, since the June 10 report by little-known firm GMT Research first spooked shareholders. Asia’s biggest low-cost airline has shrunk to a market value of about $1.23 billion.

While Group Chief Executive Fernandes has steered AirAsia to a leading position in the world’s fastest-growing budget aviation market, questions on its accounts are a headache in a low-margin business squeezed by overcapacity and competition from rivals such as Jetstar, a unit of Qantas, and Indonesia’s Lion Air.

“We have so many cash-raising opportunities from our fleet, our investments, from our national cash operations, there is no need for a capital raise,” Fernandes told Reuters on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow. He didn’t comment directly on the GMT report, which said the carrier used transactions with associate airlines to boost earnings.

On June 15, Fernandes wrote to investors saying AirAsia plans to raise as much as $300 million from convertible bond issues at loss-making associates in Indonesia and the Philippines, and will sell and lease back up to 20 planes.

“The concern is whether they can execute the fund-raising. Until they announce something on this, the stock will remain weak,” said Kee Hoong Tan, an analyst with Alliance DBS Research, who has a ‘Hold’ recommendation on the stock. AirAsia would have to inject more of its own funds if it fails to find third-party investors and this would be a strain on its balance sheet, he said.

According to Reuters data, amounts owed to AirAsia by associate firms surged to a record 2.3 billion ringgit ($615 million) in 2014, up from 559 million ringgit a year earlier and 253 million ringgit in 2009. The amount due in 2014 represented about half of AirAsia’s total equity of 4.55 billion, a level some analysts have noted as a point of caution.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday afternoon, AirAsia made its first official comment on the slide in its stock without referring directly to the GMT report. “Due to the recent movement in AirAsia Bhd’s share price, the management would like to assure the investment community that the company has a solid footing, strong balance sheet, rich in assets and good business outlook,” it said.

AirAsia’s Malaysian operations still account for the biggest chunk of the group’s profits but over the last two years, AirAsia’s financial performance has been hit by a grueling price war at home market, as well as intensifying regional competition.

The firm said on Wednesday that AirAsia’s accounts are transparent and prepared in accordance with international and local accounting standards. It said its Indonesia affiliate will meet payments due for lease, brand and license fees due to AirAsia from the current quarter.

AirAsia’s were little changed after the statement, and bankers remained skeptical about the fund-raising plans.

“We don’t see how the convertible bonds are going to get done. How can investors have the confidence to put money in the loss-making units?” said one transportation banker at a US bank, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Speaking in Paris before Wednesday’s share slide, Fernandes said AirAsia, which owns 128 aircraft and picked up a series of airline awards on Tuesday, could easily raise $1 billion in sale and lease back deals, plus had investments worth $500 million.

“We don’t want to do too many because we don’t need that much cash. But it’s just to show the market that it can be done and crystallize the value,” Fernandes said. “We’re a solid company with a solid balance sheet and a solid business plan.”