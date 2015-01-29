FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia X says shares to be halted on Friday ahead of 'material announcement'
January 29, 2015 / 10:39 AM / 3 years ago

AirAsia X says shares to be halted on Friday ahead of 'material announcement'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X will be suspended on Friday pending a “material announcement”, the company said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

Shares of AirAsia X will be suspended from 0900 am local time (8:00 p.m. ET), said the company.

The company is set to announce a rights issue of shares as early as Friday to try and close a growing cash-flow gap, and could announce the departure of two key executives, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

