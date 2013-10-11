Malaysia's AirAsia X bags air operator's license for Thai venture

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia X Bhd (AIRX.KL) (AAX), the long-haul arm of Asia’s largest low-cost airline, has received the air operator’s license for its first overseas foray, Thai AirAsia X.

Thai AirAsia X, the joint venture AirAsia X established last month with the chief of sister company Thai AirAsia and an advisor to the Thai prime minister was granted the license by the Department of Civil Aviation of Thailand, AirAsia X said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.