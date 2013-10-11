FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's AirAsia X bags air operator's license for Thai venture
October 11, 2013 / 10:28 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's AirAsia X bags air operator's license for Thai venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia X Bhd (AIRX.KL) (AAX), the long-haul arm of Asia’s largest low-cost airline, has received the air operator’s license for its first overseas foray, Thai AirAsia X.

Thai AirAsia X, the joint venture AirAsia X established last month with the chief of sister company Thai AirAsia and an advisor to the Thai prime minister was granted the license by the Department of Civil Aviation of Thailand, AirAsia X said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

