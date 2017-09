German carrier Air Berlin aircrafts are pictured on the tarmac at Tegel airport in Berlin, March, 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Air Berlin’s (AB1.DE) will receive a three-digit-million-euro-sum from the sale-and-leaseback contract for 11 planes with China’s Minsheng, a spokesman for Air Berlin told Reuters on Thursday.

The sum was “substantial”, he said, without being more specific. Air Berlin plans to sell two more plans to China, he said.