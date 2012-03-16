FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin posts wider than expected 2011 oper loss
March 16, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 6 years

Air Berlin posts wider than expected 2011 oper loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Air Berlin (AB1.DE), part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, posted a wider-than-expected operating loss for 2011, it said on Friday.

Germany’s second-largest airline behind Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), said its loss before interest and tax reached 247 million euros ($323 million), wider than the 185 million euros average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, which has not posted an operating profit since 2007, is trying to shrink itself back to profitability under interim Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn.

An efficiency improvement programme Air Berlin is intended to improve operating results by more than 200 million Euros in 2012.

Measures it has already announced include sharing its Dreamliner (BA.N) programme with Etihad, which raised its stake in Air Berlin to almost 30 percent in December for about 73 million euros.

Air Berlin had previously said it was difficult to predict whether it would manage to break even in 2012, given the worsening global outlook.

It said added it expected first quarter earnings to be higher than in the year-earlier period.

It posted an operating loss of 9.3 million euros and a net loss of 97.2 million euros for 2010. ($1 = 0.7651 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan

