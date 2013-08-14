FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin narrows second-quarter operating loss
August 14, 2013

Air Berlin narrows second-quarter operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German carrier Air Berlin aircrafts are pictured on the tarmac at Tegel airport in Berlin, March, 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Air Berlin (AB1.DE), Germany’s second largest airline, narrowed its second-quarter net operating loss to 8.1 million euros ($10.75 million) from 29.4 million one year ago, as cost cutting measures and efforts to downsize its business took effect.

The group, partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, reported a quarterly net loss of 38 million euros, against a restated 99.8 million for the same period last year.

Analysts had been expecting an operating loss of 26 million euros and a net loss of 39 million, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Keiron Henderson

