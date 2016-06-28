FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbnb seeks funds valuing it at $30 billion: source
#Business News
June 28, 2016 / 6:47 PM / a year ago

Airbnb seeks funds valuing it at $30 billion: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a logo of Airbnb after a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Apartment-sharing startup Airbnb is in talks for a new round of funding that would value the company at $30 billion, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.

Airbnb intends to use the financing to support new investments and growth opportunities, the source added.

The New York Times first reported the news on Tuesday.

Airbnb, which expects to achieve profitability in 2016, raised over $100 million in a round of funding late last year that valued the company at $25.5 billion.

The San Francisco-based startup, which operates in nearly 200 countries, also secured a $1 billion debt facility in June from some big U.S. banks to finance its expansion plans.

The rise of Airbnb and other such startups have increased the pressure on the hotel bookings business of established travel companies such as Priceline Group Inc and Expedia Inc.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

