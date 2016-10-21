FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
New York governor approves new regulations on Airbnb
October 21, 2016 / 7:27 PM / 10 months ago

New York governor approves new regulations on Airbnb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 3D printed people's models are seen in front of a displayed Airbnb logo in this illustration taken, June 8, 2016.Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo approved legislation on Friday that would place new regulations on online home rental companies like Airbnb.

Existing New York state law bars most urban apartment-dwellers from renting out their units for less than 30 days if they are not present. The law recently passed by the state legislature would bar even advertising a rental that violates that existing law, which could help regulators crack down on Airbnb itself in addition to the users of its service.

Airbnb had previously said it would sue if Cuomo approved the bill.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler

