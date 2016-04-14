FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese couple win a room with a view -- of 35 sharks
April 14, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

Chinese couple win a room with a view -- of 35 sharks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao (R) and Tang Di of China pose before spending a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS - A lucky Chinese couple won an unusual, underwater sleepover --  in a clear, cylinder-shaped room submerged in a 10-metre (33-foot) deep aquarium surrounded by 35 swimming sharks.

The contest, which was sponsored by the Paris Aquarium and the holiday home and rental website Airbnb to teach the winners and their guests about sharks, was not for the weak or faint-hearted.

Di Tang, a 27-year-old history student from Xian, China, described the experience as magical.

“I think I will not be able to sleep,” she said. “I will take advantage of the whole night to watch the sharks.”

The structure, which was tested in the Mediterranean, was open to competition winner for three nights and will now be turned into a research hub.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
