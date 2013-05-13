FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus says A350 'progressing well' to first flight
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 13, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Airbus says A350 'progressing well' to first flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A wing and main body section of the first Airbus A350 is seen on the final assembly line in Toulouse, southwestern France, October 23,2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s newest passenger jet, the A350, is “progressing well on its route to first flight,” manufacturer Airbus said on Monday.

The planemaker issued the comment after the first flyable aircraft left the paint shop in Airbus colors, ahead of final testing and a maiden flight expected in coming weeks.

The paint job indicates the flight is fast approaching, but Airbus has abandoned the traditional grand “rollout” party as it gives priority to project execution following a series of industry delays, Reuters reported last week.

The aircraft “will soon start the final tests before its maiden flight this summer,” Airbus said in a statement.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.