The main body section of the first Airbus A350 is seen on the final assembly line in Toulouse, southwestern France, October 23,2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus EAD.PA has set Friday June 14 as the date for the maiden flight of its A350 passenger jet, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday.

Europe’s first carbon-composite jetliner, developed at an estimated cost of $15 billion, is designed to compete with U.S. rival Boeing’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner and targets a market valued at several hundred billion dollars in coming years.