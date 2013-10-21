FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says A350 tests going well, sticks to delivery plan
October 21, 2013 / 5:17 PM / 4 years ago

Airbus says A350 tests going well, sticks to delivery plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Flight trials for Airbus’s latest passenger jet, the A350, are going well and the European planemaker is sticking to its target of delivering the first of the lightweight jets in the second half of 2014, program chief Didier Evrard said.

“The flight test program... is going very well,” Evrard told reporters at a briefing on Monday, adding that the project was approaching its “most critical phase” as it enters the industrial ramp-up.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

