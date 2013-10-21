Airbus says A350 tests going well, sticks to delivery plan

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Flight trials for Airbus’s latest passenger jet, the A350, are going well and the European planemaker is sticking to its target of delivering the first of the lightweight jets in the second half of 2014, program chief Didier Evrard said.

“The flight test program... is going very well,” Evrard told reporters at a briefing on Monday, adding that the project was approaching its “most critical phase” as it enters the industrial ramp-up.