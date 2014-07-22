Airbus conducts rejected take-off test on new A350

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has carried out a high-speed rejected take-off test for its new A350 airliner, the planemaker said on Tuesday.
The test is a key step towards European safety certification which industry sources expect in late August or early September.
Airbus plans to deliver its first carbon-composite jetliner to Qatar Airways by the end of the year.
The braking trial is one of the costliest tests in the certification process and involves directing maximum energy to a set of worn-out brakes, causing an orange glow and smoke as the brakes reach a temperature of 1,400 degrees Celsius.
