FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus conducts rejected take-off test on new A350
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 22, 2014 / 10:48 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus conducts rejected take-off test on new A350

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Airbus Industrie A350 aircraft performs a manoeuvre above the A380 tail fin during its display at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has carried out a high-speed rejected take-off test for its new A350 airliner, the planemaker said on Tuesday.

The test is a key step towards European safety certification which industry sources expect in late August or early September.

Airbus plans to deliver its first carbon-composite jetliner to Qatar Airways by the end of the year.

The braking trial is one of the costliest tests in the certification process and involves directing maximum energy to a set of worn-out brakes, causing an orange glow and smoke as the brakes reach a temperature of 1,400 degrees Celsius.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.