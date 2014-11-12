FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus says wins FAA safety approval for new A350 jetliner
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2014 / 8:08 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus says wins FAA safety approval for new A350 jetliner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Airbus A350 XWB flight-test aircraft is seen during a media day event at Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

PARIS (Reuters) - Planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had given safety approval to its newest and most technically advanced airliner, the A350.

Airbus already won European safety approval in September for the A350, clearing the main regulatory hurdle before the jet can fly passengers, but approval from the U.S. regulator was seen as another critical milestone.

The version of the jet certified by the FAA and European regulators, the A350-900, is designed to seat 314 passengers and is due to enter service with Qatar Airways before the end of the year in direct competition with Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.