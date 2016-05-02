FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FAA approves longer diversion time for Airbus A350
May 2, 2016 / 1:03 PM / a year ago

FAA approves longer diversion time for Airbus A350

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Airbus A350 jetliner participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have agreed to let the Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 fly further on one engine in the event of a breakdown, freeing the new European jet to fly more direct routes over oceans and other deserted places, its manufacturer said on Monday.

The decision by the Federal Aviation Administration will allow the twin-engined A350 to fly up to 5 hours from the nearest airport on one engine, which is equivalent to about 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km).

Later this year, the jet will be granted up to 370 minutes or more than six hours, allowing it to fly almost any route and bringing it into line with European rules, Airbus said.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

