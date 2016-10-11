South Korea advises airplane passengers to turn off Galaxy Note 7 phones
SEOUL South Korea's transport ministry said on Tuesday that all Galaxy Note 7 phones produced by Samsung Electronics should not be used or charged inside airplanes.
PARIS Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to slow the assembly rate of its A380 superjumbo to one aircraft per month from next year, the head of the A380 program told Le Figaro, as the European planemaker struggles to revive sales of the world's largest passenger jet.
"This decision allows us to smooth our deliveries pending new orders," Alain Flourens told the French newspaper. Airbus' assembly rate for the A380 currently stands at 2.5 aircraft per month.
Airbus has said the double-decker is still attractive because it believes it helps to solve airport congestion and growing air traffic.
But sales of large four-engine airliners like the 544-seat A380 have been hit hard by improvements in the range and efficiency of smaller two-engined models, which can be easier to fill.
"The A380 still has a place in the Airbus product portfolio," Flourens said, adding that Airbus plans to improve the plane's efficiency.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)
SANAA Yemen's Houthi movement launched a ballistic missile deep into Saudi Arabia and may have also fired on a U.S. warship, two days after an apparent Saudi-led air strike killed 140 mourners at a funeral attended by powerful tribal leaders.
LONDON Missile attacks from Yemen on Western military craft risk spilling over into nearby busy sea lanes which could disrupt oil supplies and also other vital goods passing through the tense area, shipping and insurance sources say.