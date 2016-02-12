Airbus A320neo's engine problems to be solved by April: Pratt CEO

The Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Any technical problems with the engines of Airbus’s (AIR.PA) A320neo jetliner should be solved in the coming weeks, the head of engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) said.

“By April, most of that will be solved,” Robert Leduc said at a ceremony at which German flagship carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) took delivery of the first A320neo.

Lufthansa stepped up to become the first airline to take delivery of the revamped passenger jet after Qatar Airways voiced uncertainty over the technical performance of its Pratt & Whitney engines.

A problem emerged late last year with the Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engine that required extra time for cooling before restarting under some circumstances.

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Friday that the German carrier’s engineers were working with Pratt & Whitney to overcome any teething problems as quickly as possible.

The A320neo offers 15-percent lower fuel consumption thanks mainly to a choice of next-generation engines from Pratt & Whitney or CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric (GE.N) and France’s Safran (SAF.PA).