FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Airbus A330neo six weeks behind schedule: source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 16, 2016 / 2:03 PM / 8 months ago

Airbus A330neo six weeks behind schedule: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Airbus signage is pictured at the new Airbus Asia Training Centre in Singapore April 18, 2016.Edgar Su

PARIS (Reuters) - Plans by Airbus to upgrade its best-selling wide-body jet, the A330, have slipped six weeks behind schedule due to "marginal" development delays at engine maker Rolls-Royce, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Airbus declined to comment on the situation.

Rolls-Royce, whose newly developed Trent 7000 will power the fuel-saving A330neo, was not immediately available for comment.

The Wall Street Journal earlier quoted the head of the airplane's first customer, TAP Portugal, as saying its first A330neo would arrive in March 2018. Airbus most recently said the A330neo would be delivered by the end of 2017.

When it launched the A330neo in 2014, it targeted first delivery in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus and Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.