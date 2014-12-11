FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says entire management behind A380 market prospects
#Business News
December 11, 2014 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus says entire management behind A380 market prospects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Airbus Group (AIR.PA) moved on Thursday to defuse a row over the A380 after its finance director acknowledged that scenarios being studied included a decision to “discontinue” the project, drawing an angry response from its largest customer, Emirates.

“The entire Airbus top management continues to believe strongly in the market prospects of the A380, but any investment by Airbus requires a sound business case, which we will continue to study,” head of corporate communications Rainer Ohler said.

Emirates airline president Tim Clark told Reuters he was unhappy about the remarks and called on Airbus to step up marketing of the plane, which was popular with passengers and generated profits with the correct cabin layout.

“Some airlines are quicker to realize the huge productivity benefits of the A380, and they are reaping the rewards today. There’s no doubt the A380 is already a magnet for the flying public,” Airbus sales chief John Leahy said in an email.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
