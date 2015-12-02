Germany receives second A400M from Airbus

People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Armed Forces took delivery of a second A400M military transport plane from Airbus in Seville on Wednesday, a Defense Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Another A400M plane is due to be delivered by the end of the year, a military source said, taking the total Germany will have received to three.

Germany has ordered 53 of the planes from Airbus but deliveries have been delayed as the world’s second-biggest aerospace group grapples with production delays.

Five of the planes were due to be delivered to Germany this year, but it will now only receive two.