Airbus says AirAsiaX places firm order for 55 A330neo

PARIS (Reuters) - AirAsiaX (AIRX.KL) boosted its purchase of Airbus A330neo passenger jets as it placed a firm order for 55 of the revamped wide-body jets, the planemaker said on Monday.

AirAsia’s (AIRA.KL) long-haul arm placed a provisional order for 50 of the aircraft at the Farnborough in July.

These orders have now been confirmed along with 5 more of the same model, Airbus said in a statement.

The expanded order is worth $15 billion at list prices.

The plane purchase automatically means an order for Trent 7000 engines from Britain’s Rolls-Royce (RR.L).