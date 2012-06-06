Airbus says Air Lease firms up 36 aircraft order

An A380 aircraft is seen through a window with an Airbus logo during the EADS / Airbus 'New Year Press Conference' in Hamburg January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

PARIS (Reuters) - EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus said on Wednesday that U.S. aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corp (AL.N) has signed a firm contract for 36 of its A320neo aircraft, including 20 larger-sized A321neo planes.

The current catalogue price for the A321neo is $113.3 million, according to Airbus data.

The firm contract follows a memorandum of understanding signed at the 2011 Paris air show.

With this new order, Air Lease’s cumulative orders for all Airbus planes will reach 100, Airbus said.