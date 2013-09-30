FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EADS CEO says must be realistic with future aircraft programs
September 30, 2013 / 9:33 AM / 4 years ago

EADS CEO says must be realistic with future aircraft programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEVILLE (Reuters) - Europe’s political and defense industry leaders must be realistic with schedules and funding for future military programs, EADS EAD.PA chief executive said, as the firm started delivering its A400M transporters after years of delays.

The company will also work to find solutions given the economic difficulties faced by its customers, its chief executive Tom Enders said on Monday at a ceremony to celebrate the first delivery of the plane to France.

The first A400M was delivered to France on August 1 and Enders said more deliveries to Turkey and France were poised to happen in the coming weeks.

The troop carrier was conceived in the 1980s to meet a looming shortfall in military transport capacity among seven European NATO nations: Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton

