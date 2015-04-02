ANA Holdings firms up Airbus A321 plane order

PARIS (Reuters) - Japan’s ANA Holdings has firmed up an order for seven Airbus A321 aircraft announced in January, in a deal worth around $830 million based on list prices, the European planemaker said.

The order includes three A321neo planes, using a more efficient engine design, and four A321 aircraft using normal engines, Airbus said in a statement on Thursday.

“This firm order brings ANA’s total order for the A320 Family to 37 aircraft,” Airbus said.