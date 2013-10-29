FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus still eyes 25 A380 sales this year: CEO in paper
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 29, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Airbus still eyes 25 A380 sales this year: CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus EAD.PA still hopes to sell 25 A380 superjumbos this year despite the lack of orders since the start of 2013, the head of the European planemaker, Fabrice Bregier, told Les Echos newspaper.

The company is also sticking to its goal to deliver 25 A380s this year, the Airbus chief executive said.

“I have no intention of dropping below that rate in the years to come,” he said in a interview on the newspaper’s website on Tuesday.

Bregier added that parent group EADS could hit its 10 percent operating margin goal in 2015 excluding the impact of its future A350 aircraft model.

Reporting by James Regan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.