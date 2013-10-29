Airbus still eyes 25 A380 sales this year: CEO in paper

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus EAD.PA still hopes to sell 25 A380 superjumbos this year despite the lack of orders since the start of 2013, the head of the European planemaker, Fabrice Bregier, told Les Echos newspaper.

The company is also sticking to its goal to deliver 25 A380s this year, the Airbus chief executive said.

“I have no intention of dropping below that rate in the years to come,” he said in a interview on the newspaper’s website on Tuesday.

Bregier added that parent group EADS could hit its 10 percent operating margin goal in 2015 excluding the impact of its future A350 aircraft model.