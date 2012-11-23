FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Eastern Airlines seals $5.4 billion deal to buy 60 Airbus A320s
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 23, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

China Eastern Airlines seals $5.4 billion deal to buy 60 Airbus A320s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) (0670.HK), one of the country’s top three carriers, said it has agreed to buy 60 Airbus A320 aircraft for about $5.4 billion, expected to be delivered in stages from 2014 to 2017.

In a filing to the Hong Kong Exchange filed after markets closed on Friday, China Eastern also said it plans to fund the purchase with the company’s working capital, commercial bank loans and other sources it didn’t specify.

The new aircraft will help the airline satisfy rising demand for domestic medium- and short-haul passenger routes, it said in the same statement. The deal is subject to approval by China Eastern’s shareholders and regulators.

Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.