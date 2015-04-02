FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lessor CIT orders five more Airbus A321 planes
April 2, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Lessor CIT orders five more Airbus A321 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Leasing company CIT has ordered five additional Airbus A321 aircraft worth $570 million based on list prices, the European planemaker said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest firm purchase brings CIT’s total order for the A320 family of jetliners to 205 aircraft, including 155 with normal engines and 50 with the new-engine option, Airbus said.

“We continue to see strong demand for the A320 Family CEO and NEO models from operators looking to grow their business,” said Jeff Knittel, president of CIT Transportation & International Finance.

“The larger A321 in particular is becoming an increasingly sought after model, as steady passenger growth encourages airlines to deploy larger fuel-efficient aircraft.”

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John

