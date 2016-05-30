Airbus sales chief sees room to raise A320 production

An Airbus logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Airbus’ (AIR.PA) sales chief says production rates of the best-selling A320 jet could be raised further, depending on demand, but no decision needed to be taken soon.

“My opinion based on the orders we have is that there could be room to go above 60 (per month), as high as 63, but we don’t need to make a decision now and possibly not for a couple of years,” John Leahy told reporters on Monday evening.

He was speaking after Chief Operating Officer Tom Williams earlier on Monday cast doubt on further increases beyond a targeted rate of 60 narrow body jets a month.

Airbus aims to reach the 60-per-month production rate by mid-2019 after stepping up to 50 a month in the first half of 2017. It produces 46 A320 family jets a month now.