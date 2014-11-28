FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus confirms sells part of Dassault stake back to planemaker
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 28, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus confirms sells part of Dassault stake back to planemaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Group (AIR.PA) said on Friday it had sold about 8 percent of Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) back to the French planemaker in an off-market deal worth 794 million euros.

Coupled with plans by Dassault to cancel 9 percent of treasury shares held partly as a result of this deal, the operation will reduce Airbus’s stake in Dassault Aviation from 46.3 percent to 42.1 percent, the two companies said in separate statements.

Airbus said it had sold the shares in a block trade for 980 euros per share.

Airbus pledged its “best efforts” to sell up to a further 10 percent of Dassault Aviation by June 30, 2015, using one or more placements in which Dassault Aviation would be offered half of each slice sold, up to a limit of 5 percent of its capital.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.