3 months ago
Airbus's Enders calls for harmonized EU defense export rules
#Business News
May 30, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 3 months ago

Airbus's Enders calls for harmonized EU defense export rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLIE PHOTO: Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders speaks during a news conference on the aerospace group's annual results, in London, Britain February 24, 2016.Hannah McKay

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Europe-wide process of defense industry consolidation will continue to completion in coming years, Airbus (AIR.PA) chief executive Tom Enders said on Tuesday, adding that governments needed to harmonize export rules to facilitate this.

"Most of the defense industry is European, and those areas that are not yet (consolidating) Europe-wide will consolidate in coming years," he told a business forum in Berlin, adding that the governments that wanted this to happen would need to harmonize their export rules.

"We cannot just have German export rules and French export rules and Spanish," he said. "We need EU rules."

Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin

