FRANKFURT European aircraft maker Airbus (AIR.PA) aims to overtake arch rival Boeing (BA.N) in terms of annual plane deliveries by 2020, having fallen behind in recent years, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in a German newspaper interview published on Monday.

"In 2020 we will deliver more planes than Boeing again," Fabrice told the Welt daily newspaper.

While Airbus has been leading in terms of new orders for years, its American rival has been ahead since 2012 in terms of deliveries.

Bregier said Airbus would particularly focus on its A320 neo narrowbody and A350 widebody planes.

He said that Airbus was hopeful it would deliver 50 A350 aircraft this year, although deliveries by the end of September stood at only 26.

