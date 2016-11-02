Airbus expects to sell around 670 jets in 2016

Airbus's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) expects to sell around 670 aircraft this year, matching its planned deliveries, Mark Pearman-Wright, head of leasing and investor marketing, told the Airline Economics conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Airbus Group officially targets more than 650 commercial deliveries, but the company’s finance director last week told analysts that it actually would deliver more than 670.

Airbus posted 566 gross orders between January and September.