December 21, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus signs agreement for sale of satellite communication unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man makes a phone call next to the logo of Airbus Group in southwestern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Group said on Monday it had signed a share purchase agreement with French private equity firm Apax Partners for the takeover of all of its commercial satellite communication business.

Airbus said the divestment, which excludes its government satellite communication business, was part of a strategy announced in September 2014 in which the commercial Satcom business did not fit into its strategic goals.

The final closing of the transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, was expected to take place in the next months, it said.

Writing by by Bate Felix, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
