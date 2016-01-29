Airbus says chief tech officer to leave in April

Chief Technical Officer Jean Botti speaks during a news conference before the take off of the new Airbus Group E-Fan electric aircraft, during an attempt to fly across the channel from Lydd Airport in southeast England, Britain July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor - RTX1JU82

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said on Friday it had accepted the resignation of chief technical officer Jean Botti who will leave the planemaker in April after almost 10 years in the company.

The planemaker said that Botti’s succession is “subject to the outcome of a comprehensive review on the future set-up and structure for innovation and research and technology at Airbus Group”.

Botti joined Airbus in May 2006. He has notably been pushing through a pioneering project of all-electric aircrafts.