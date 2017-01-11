FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Saudi's flynas to buy Airbus aircraft worth $8.6 billion
January 11, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 7 months ago

Saudi's flynas to buy Airbus aircraft worth $8.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Airbus is pictured on a desk during the annual Airbus Commercial Press Briefing in Blagnac, Southwestern France, January 11, 2017.Regis Duvignau

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's flynas has struck a deal with Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy planes worth $8.6 billion, Kingdom Holding 4280.SE, which owns 34.1 percent of the budget carrier, said on Wednesday.

Airbus finalised a deal to sell more than 60 jets to flynas, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday, with one adding that the order was expected to cover more than 60 A320neo narrow body planes.

Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, did not specify how many or which model of aircraft flynas had purchased, but it added that the first batch will be received early in 2018.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexander Smith

