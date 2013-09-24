FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus has A380 production slots in 2015
September 24, 2013 / 10:24 AM / 4 years ago

Airbus has A380 production slots in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Airbus A380 takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. The Paris Air Show runs from June 17 to 23. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON (Reuters) - Airbus has a “couple” of A380 superjumbo production slots available for existing customers at the end of 2015, its sales chief said on Tuesday.

The aircraft would not be available for new customers because of the customization needed for a new layout of its double-decker cabins.

“If you are a new customer I do not have anything available in 2015; if you’re an existing customer who doesn’t want to have his spec changed I could get you a couple of slots at the end of 2015,” John Leahy told a news conference.

Passenger aircraft are usually sold years ahead of delivery but a slack period of sales of the world’s largest passenger jet has left unusual gaps in production. Leahy said, however, that he was confident about long-term demand for the 525-seat jet.

He also said he planned to make a product announcement and “commercial announcements” indicating new orders at an air show in Beijing on Wednesday, but declined to give further details.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

