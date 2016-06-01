FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus CEO vows to solve problems with A400M in near future
June 1, 2016 / 9:34 AM / a year ago

Airbus CEO vows to solve problems with A400M in near future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders speaks during a news conference on the aerospace group's annual results, in London, Britain February 24, 2016.Hannah McKay

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday the company would solve the problems with its A400M transport plane that have resulted in production delays.

Enders told reporters at the ILA airshow in Berlin he was convinced "that in the foreseeable future we can do that together with our partners."

"We are working intensively to solve the issues in production, which currently have a lot to do with engine problems, and to ratchet up production," he said.

On whether Airbus could hit its original target of delivering 20 or more A400M planes this year, Enders said: "I can't say today."

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

