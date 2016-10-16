FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Germany soon to take delivery of A400M with self-protection after delay
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 16, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

Germany soon to take delivery of A400M with self-protection after delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Airbus A400M military transport plane is parked at the Airbus assembly plant in Seville, southern Spain June 23, 2016.Marcelo del Pozo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's air force will get an Airbus A400M military transporter with a self-protection system for the first time towards the end of the year, a spokeswoman for the Defence Ministry said, almost a year behind schedule.

The delivery of the tactical A400M, which had originally been planned for January 2016, will now take place at the end of November or the beginning of December, the spokeswoman said.

Germany has already taken delivery of five A400M transporters but they did not have a self-protection system, the spokeswoman said.

The self-protection system on the new A400M includes a projectile warning system, a radar warning receiver and can launch decoys, she added.

Germany is the largest customer for the A400M, initially developed for seven European NATO nations at a cost of 20 billion euros but mired in delays and cost overruns.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.