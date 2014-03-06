FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus orders more A380 inspections after wing fatigue test
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 6, 2014 / 9:14 PM / 4 years ago

Airbus orders more A380 inspections after wing fatigue test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, flies during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has ordered increased inspections of A380 wings after discovering unexpected levels of metal fatigue during testing on a factory mock-up, industry sources said on Thursday.

The planemaker has asked airlines to inspect the wing’s “spars” or main internal beams during heavy maintenance visits carried out after 6 years in service, and again after 12 years, doubling the current rate of inspections, they said.

The move comes as Airbus emerges from a two-year program of modifications and charges triggered by the discovery of cracks on brackets inside the wings of A380 jets already flying.

This time, however, the flaws have not been discovered on aircraft in service.

A spokeswoman for the Airbus Group subsidiary confirmed the discovery of “fatigue findings” on a factory test plane and said this would be addressed during routine maintenance inspections of the world’s largest jetliner, which remained “safe to fly”.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Lionel Laurent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.