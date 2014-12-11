FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus says will re-engine or stretch A380 at some point
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 11, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus says will re-engine or stretch A380 at some point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Airbus Group’s (AIR.PA) planemaking unit said the company will one day launch a version of its A380 with new engines or a stretched version as it seeks to find new customers for the super jumbo.

“We will one day launch a 380neo, we will one day launch a stretch. This is so obvious there is extra potential,” Fabrice Bregier told investors on Thursday.

“We will get more customers,” he added.

His comments come a day after the group’s Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said the project would break even in 2015 and stay in balance through 2018, whether it decided to improve or discontinue it.

The talk of a potential end to the A380 program drew an angry reaction from top customer Emirates on Thursday.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.