Airbus in no rush to decide on higher jet output: CEO
September 25, 2014 / 12:18 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus in no rush to decide on higher jet output: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE France (Reuters) - Airbus is “in no rush” to take a decision on whether to increase planned production of its A320 medium-haul aircraft family, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Thursday.

The planemaking subsidiary of Airbus Group (AIR.PA) is looking at whether to increase output to 50 aircraft a month, compared with 42 a month now and a targeted rate of 46 by 2016.

Bregier was speaking as Airbus neared the end of a roughly two-hour maiden test flight of its revamped A320neo version.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus

