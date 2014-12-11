FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus sales chief campaigning for more A380 orders
December 11, 2014

Airbus sales chief campaigning for more A380 orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbus's company logo is pictured at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - Planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) is working on four campaigns to sell more of its A380 super jumbo, its sales chief said on Thursday.

“We’re negotiating incremental orders,” John Leahy told investors at an event in London.

Airbus is facing a decision on the future of the A380, which has suffered stuttering sales. The head of the group’s plane making unit said earlier on Thursday that it would one day launch a neo version with new engines or a stretched version.

Leahy also said the A320neo was commanding a price premium in the market and that prices for the older version, the A320ceo, were holding steady.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
