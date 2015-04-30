Airbus to make decision on share buyback in third-quarter

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus will make a decision on a possible buyback of shares in the autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Airbus is planning to ask its shareholders to approve an exceptional share buyback of up to 10 percent of its capital at its annual meeting on May 27.

“We will come back to that in the fall, once the divestments have progressed,” Harald Wilhelm told reporters after the group reported first-quarter results.

He also said Airbus was on track for its A350 and A380 delivery targets this year and that it would look at selling more of its stake in Dassault once the lock-up period expired towards the end of this year.