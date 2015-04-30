FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus to make decision on share buyback in third-quarter
April 30, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus to make decision on share buyback in third-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus will make a decision on a possible buyback of shares in the autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Airbus is planning to ask its shareholders to approve an exceptional share buyback of up to 10 percent of its capital at its annual meeting on May 27.

“We will come back to that in the fall, once the divestments have progressed,” Harald Wilhelm told reporters after the group reported first-quarter results.

He also said Airbus was on track for its A350 and A380 delivery targets this year and that it would look at selling more of its stake in Dassault once the lock-up period expired towards the end of this year.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Maria Sheahan
