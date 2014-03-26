FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says China deal involves 70 planes
March 26, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus says China deal involves 70 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Airbus (AIR.PA) signed a deal on Wednesday to supply 43 A320 family jets and 27 A330 jets worth a combined $10.2 billion at list prices to China’s central purchasing agency CASC.

The deal for 27 A330s unblocks a previous agreement that had been suspended due to a trade row.

China signed a new 10-year agreement on Wednesday allowing Airbus to extend the assembly of A320 planes in Tianjin to 2025, easing trade ties after a bitter row with Europe on aircraft emissions.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher, Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

