Malaysia grounds Airbus A400M after Spain crash: state news agency
#World News
May 11, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia grounds Airbus A400M after Spain crash: state news agency

A man walks next to the remains of an Airbus A400M that crashed in a field in the Andalusian capital of Seville May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has grounded its Airbus A400M military transport plane following a crash involving a similar aircraft in Spain at the weekend, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force received the first of four A400M aircraft in March this year. It is the first export customer for the A400M outside of the original launch nations, according to Airbus.

An Airbus A400M plane crashed outside Seville on Saturday, killing four test crew and prompting Britain and Germany to ground the troop and cargo carrier.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alan Raybould

